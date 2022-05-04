David Moyes says the "mentality change" has been "incredible" in West Ham's players since he first joined the club - but has urged them now to reach the next level.

"There are a lot of nice things said about our league position, but I'm still saying I've got to find a way of driving those players onto another level and making sure we're in a final," said Moyes, who arrived at London Stadium for a second spell in charge of the Hammers in 2019.

"If I don't do that, we've got to make sure we're fifth or sixth in the league so we can go through this process again. This is West Ham trying to grow.

"Our league games have just slid away a little bit, but it's quite difficult to concentrate on the Thursday game and Sunday game and get them correct, so let's hope we can do something tomorrow night.

"The climb over the two years has probably been faster and sometimes you have to come down a little bit to go again. Hopefully, we continue to build."