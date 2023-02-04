Analysis: Newcastle 1-1 West Ham

By Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

It's official.

David Moyes moved ahead of Harry Redknapp as the manager with the third-most Premier League games managed.

And his 642nd game was a typically stubborn defensive performance as West Ham dug deep to secure a crucial point and frustrate high-flying Newcastle.

Hammers fans have not had too much to shout about this season.

But their team's display against the Magpies provided evidence they are up for a scrap near the bottom of the table.

West Ham's lack of goals have been well documented.

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has scored more than Moyes' team in the Premier League this season.

So the sight of Lucas Paqueta ending Newcastle's run of six straight clean sheets in the league provided Moyes with immense satisfaction.

Next up is Chelsea next Saturday.

The Hammers will relish the challenge after extending their unbeaten run to three league and cup games.