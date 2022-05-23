Brentford 1-2 Leeds: Pick of the stats

Reuters

  • Jack Harrison’s winning goal was Leeds’ eighth goal in the 90th minute in the Premier League this season, with only Manchester City (9) netting more in 2021-22. Leeds have, however, scored the most winning goals in the 90th minute in the competition this term (4).

  • Leeds United have scored each of the last 18 penalties they've taken in the Premier League, with Raphinha converting each of the four he's taken in the competition.

  • Each of the last five teams in their debut Premier League campaign have lost their final game of the season (Cardiff, Bournemouth, Brighton, Huddersfield and Brentford).

  • Brentford’s Sergi Canos is the third player to score and be sent off in a Premier League game this season, after James Ward-Prowse v Chelsea (October 2021) and Andy Robertson v Spurs (December 2021).