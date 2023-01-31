Stewart 'could not cope': Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart was loaned out to MK Dons:

Dave: Was a stupid decision from Goodwin to make Stewart captain. Should have gone with someone who had been there a while. Don't think it helped him being in that position with that much pressure. The right decision for him to leave this window.

Paul: I'm not an AFC fan but I think it was obvious the guy just could not cope defensively with the pace of the Scottish game. I genuinely think Aberdeen will improve now he's gone. He was a liability.

Thomas: Imagine your captain going on loan! Amateur hour.

Alibongo: Not before time.

Richard: Stewart should have taken Scales with him!

George: Stewart needed to go. He was Goodwin's man and a very big mistake. He looked good against lower league opposition in the League Cup but has been found out. You can't feel that superior unless you've provided the proof on the park. He won't be missed. Shame about Vinnie though he will be missed.

Andrew: A baffling decision to make him captain in the first place. Very good in the air but he struggled to make a pass and got sent off in two big games. Even though it's a loan, I think that's the last we see of Stewart in an Aberdeen shirt. It's a shame it ended like this but I'm not exactly heartbroken by the move.