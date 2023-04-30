Carter-Vickers' Celtic season over

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou also confirmed Cameron Carter-Vickers' season is now over.

The centre-back will have an ongoing injury issue examined and treated in the hope he will be ready for next campaign.

"That's Cam's last game of the season," Postecoglou told BBC Scotland. "He'll go and get his injury looked at. We've got to be mindful of his recovery for next season.

"He was really keen to play this game, I'm scared of him so I wasn't going to say no."

On an injury which forced Alastair Johnston off at Hampden, Postecoglou added: "It's a sore one for him to come off."