Liverpool move 'a dream come true' for Mac Allister

Mac Allister in Liverpool kit training groundGetty Images

The desire to "win more trophies" was what drove Alexis Mac Allister to join Liverpool.

The World Cup winning midfielder has agreed a deal to move from Brighton to the Reds on a five-year contract.

Speaking to the club website, the 24-year-old said: "It feels amazing. It's a dream come true, it's amazing to be here and I can't wait to get started.

"I wanted to be in [from] the first day of pre-season, so it's good that everything is done. I'm looking forward to meeting my team-mates.

"It was a fantastic year for me – World Cup, what we achieved with Brighton – but now it's time to think about Liverpool and try to be a better player and a better human being every day."

Mac Allister made 112 appearances for the Seagulls in a three-and-half-year spell with the club - scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists.

"Since I won the World Cup, I said that I want to win more trophies and I think that this club will help me to do that – that's the aim and when you are in a big club like this one you have to win trophies. So, that's what I want," added the Argentina international.

"Since I arrived here, I can see how big this club is – the players we have, the staff, everyone. I'm really pleased and looking forward to playing for this club."

