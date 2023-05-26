Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham's final Premier League game of the season against Manchester United on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Silva played down questions on interest in him from other clubs: "As I keep saying I signed a three year deal here. I have a contract here."

On finishing 10th in the Premier League: "Great great season. We have to be proud – It’s a great achievement. It has been a brilliant season. Many had their doubts. Credit to the players."

When asked about strengthening his squad, he said that they already started having talks during the World Cup break and the club "knows what it wants in order to keep improving."

When asked about the moment he knew his side would be safe this season, Silva said: "It wasn’t just one match – but I think the first day of the season - a 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Craven Cottage, external - was a good indication of what we could achieve."

Silva says Fulham have performed well against United this season in both the league and cup meetings: "They were two games where we showed our quality and we deserved to get something from the matches – even if we didn’t."

He added that he and his side have "learnt" from the incidents that saw Willian, Aleksandr Mitrovic and Silva himself sent off at Old Trafford, external in the FA Cup earlier this season.

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences

Sign up for Fulham notifications