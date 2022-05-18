Liverpool back-ups produce 'phenomenal performance'

Former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana praised a "phenomenal performance" from the Reds at Southampton, after Jurgen Klopp made nine changes from the side that started the FA Cup final.

Lallana was blown away by the displays of Takumi Minamino, James Milner and Curtis Jones, who all starred as Liverpool came from behind to take a vital three points.

"I know how difficult it is when you're not playing or not in the squad," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "It's tough because you want to play, and you're paid to play.

"But football is a team sport and everyone is needed and they had to put in a big shift.

"That's the culture and mentality of the group. You keep training hard and trying to show why you deserve to play - and hopefully you get your chance."

Lallana also emphasised the role of Klopp in installing the team mentality among his wider squad, with first-team regulars Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were all missing from the matchday 18.

"Klopp is the best motivator I've ever spoken to," he said. "Within a minute of speaking with him, you want to be fighting for your life for him.

"That's the genius in him."

