Manchester City are top of the Premier League again after a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Fulham.

City also have a superior goal difference - 54 to Arsenal's 40 - and have won 13 of their past 14 games in all competitions, scoring 47 goals and conceding only seven.

Only one team have ever had 69 points with 10 games remaining - as Arsenal did - and failed to win the title. That was Liverpool in 2018-19, when they finished on 97 points, one behind City.

While the Gunners only have the league to focus on, City are still in the hunt for the FA Cup and Champions League, and have a packed schedule until the end of the season with as many as 10 games.

