Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manager Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's Premier League game against West Ham on Wednesday.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

Guardiola confirmed Nathan Ake has returned to training after his recent hamstring injury, but Kevin de Bruyne is a doubt for the game.

On whether Erling Haaland can beat Dixie Dean's all-time 63-goal record for a season: "The magnitude of a record is there because for a long time it’s not been broken. All [records] will be broken one day. I’m pretty sure he’ll score more in the Premier League until the end of the season."

On Wednesday's opponents: "Maybe West Ham didn’t have the season they expect, but at set-pieces they are one of the best. Michail Antonio attacks the channels. The weapons are there."

On the perils of being a modern-day manager: "It's not just managers who feel the pressure. It's the CEOs and sporting directors too. If you have two bad results we are criticised and everyone expects you to be sacked. You cannot expect to be given a 'project' - it's a fairy tale."

