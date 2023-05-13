Kilmarnock 2-0 Livingston: What the manager said

Livingston manager David Martindale: "The goals we're giving away just now, especially away from home, are terrible. Collectively we've got to do better.

"It's another penalty with a player going into the box and lifting his hands. I don't know how many times we've spoken about it as a group. You don't get away with that with VAR.

"We're not creating too much ourselves. I've got to be brutally honest. The group is a bit low in confidence and when you're giving cheap goals away it's going to make winning games extremely difficult."