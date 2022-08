Chelsea will be without Marcos Alonso, with the left-back trying to finalise a move to Barcelona.

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic misses out with a knee problem.

Tottenham could hand a debut to £60m summer signing Richarlison after his return from suspension.

They will be without defender Clement Lenglet, who has a slight tightness in his adductor muscle, and Oliver Skipp, who has a foot injury.

