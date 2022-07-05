Since Tyrell Malacia completed his move to Manchester United the BBC Sport audience has been replying in numbers via the comments section of our story.

Waseem Sarwar: Malacia may not turn out that good but the manager knows him well, and has always rated him. He is young and doesn't cost a lot of money so this can't go wrong. Good luck to the lad and hopefully this means both Telles and Williams can be moved. On to the midfield now.

Winners and sinners: Considering the success the last three Dutch signings (Blind, Depay and Van de Beek) have had at Man Utd, not holding my breath on this latest signing.

Rocket surgeon: This all feels a bit like Van Gaal's time at United. You can sign all the players from the Dutch league you like but it just won't be enough in the Prem. Sigh.

Onelly: We've got Malacia and Eriksen on board and spent less than £13m. No Brainer!

Jools Berko: Hopefully the first of several new players who will help enable a cultural reboot at a club that has seen several managers thrown under the bus by player power. And it will help Erik ten Hag implement his style of play, which will in turn (I hope) transform Utd into being a competitive force once again. Hope the board will be ruthless at last with players not preforming to a consistent and high level.