John Gibbons, The Anfield Wrap, external

Rating: 9.5/10. Almost perfect if it wasn't for five crazy minutes at the Etihad.

Best performance of the season: Manchester United 0 Liverpool 5. They might not be much good any more, but it was still an incredible dismantling of one of the biggest names in football on their home ground. In truth, they took it easy on them by the end, it could have been more.

Player of the season: Really tough with so many standout individuals, but I'll go for the Premier League joint top scorer Mohamed Salah. New contract in the summer please.

Player whose time is up: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain wasn't in the matchday squad for the last game of the season and he looks to be on his way. It's a shame as he is a real fan favourite but you understand if he wants to play more.

Opposition player you'd love at your team: I think it is about time Kevin de Bruyne realised his boyhood dream of playing for Liverpool.

Happy with your manager? Hahahahahahahahahahaha.

One learning to take into next season: That we need to beat Manchester City in the league, because in the two season we have been pipped by a point we have failed to do so. Also, you can never have too many midfielders.

