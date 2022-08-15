Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live about Sunday's touchline fracas between Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge: "You can get wound up when a manager might over celebrate and run up past you. I remember being at West Ham and Barry Fry ran half the length of the pitch. I remember trying to trip him up. It can wind you up. Normally at the end you shake hands and it's all forgotten.

"At the end of it, they should shake hands and move on. They'll play against each other many times and you can't keep fighting with people.

"I had a man alongside me called Joe Jordan. He was a great football man and hard as nails. He would take his teeth out and no one ever started on me.

"At Chelsea you are close to one another, 10 yards away. You shouldn't let it get to you. I think it was the celebrations winding one another up. There is no love lost there obviously. I don't see these two becoming buddies.

"I thought Chelsea played fantastically. Tottenham rode their luck a bit but I think Tottenham will only get better and better. So there were lots of positives for managers to take from the game.

"The pressure of wanting to win, it all revolves around you winning. You know you're only a few games from the sack, that's how crazy it is. You win a few and you're a genius, lose a few and you don't know what you're doing. It's a rollercoaster ride of emotions week after week, too much in some instances."