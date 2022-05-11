Arteta on Arsenal's approach, the game's magnitude and Spurs' stadium
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal’s north London derby against Spurs on Thursday night.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney remain out. Ben White and Bukayo Saka will be assessed over the next 24 hours to see if they are fit enough to feature.
Arteta says the game is one of the most important he has been involved with: “It is one of my most exciting games as a manager. We have played a final against Chelsea and a semi-final with Liverpool and had the same feeling. It’s an opportunity to achieve one of our season objectives and I can’t wait.”
Arsenal’s positive approach will not change: “The message is clear. If we win against them, we are in the Champions League next season. We will go to play and we will go for it as we always do. It’s how we’ve got into this position so it’s how we will approach it.”
On Arsenal’s first derby at Tottenham’s ground with supporters for five years: “We all know what it means to our fans because of the history. But it’s a football pitch with a noisy crowd and our supporters will be there, 100% behind us.”