'We've been a better side' Postecoglou

After an "outstanding" season, manager Ange Postecoglou has said his PFA Scotland manager of the year award is "reflective of the collective effort of the staff".

The Celtic manager beat St Mirren's Stephen Robinson, Dunfermline's James McPake and Stirling Albion's Darren Young to the top award.

"It's great recognition not for me, but the whole group," the former Australia head coach told Sky Sports.

“On the evidence of our season we have been a better side.

“We have been more dominating than we were last year in all competitions and the players have improved in all areas and that’s always the challenge.

"Sometimes when you have success, complacency can sort of creep in, but I have never seen that with this group.”

One man who certainly has never taken his foot of the gas is Kyogo Furuhashi, who won the player of the year award ahead of teammates Reo Hatate and Callum McGregor, as well as Motherwell's Kevin van Veen.

The Japan international said, “I’m really grateful to get this award. It’s thanks to all the support from the people around me.

“There were a lot of great nominees and great players out there, so I am really pleased to get this award, but I would still like to be a better player so I will work hard.”