Julen Lopetegui has been speaking to the media before Wolves' Premier League game against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Nelson Semedo is back in team training after a"dangerous" knee problem, while Chiquinho has returned to training but is still "so far away".

Lopetegui doesn't see Wolves as safe and said: "We are involved in a very hard race to be out of the relegation."

He didn't want to dwell on the Brighton defeat and said: "We were not happy but sometimes it happens."

He added: "The best way to show frustration is to work very hard."

On Villa, he said: "It's a match against a very good team. They have improved a lot from the first half of the season."

