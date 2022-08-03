Mikel Arteta says he is privileged and honoured every day to be Arsenal manager and feels an excitement about the upcoming season.

Arteta has been speaking to BBC Breakfast before the Gunners' behind-the-scenes documentary series 'All or Nothing' airs on Amazon Prime on Thursday.

When asked what is required to make it as a top Premier League manager, he said: "For me it’s passion about for what you do.

"You have to have the right reason to decide that you want to manage a club of this size. It has to come from the passion that you have for this club and the passion you have for this game.

"You know that your life is going to become so attached 24/7 to the football club, to the players, to the staff, to what is happening, and then how you can give time to your family, time to your friends, time to yourself within that environment.

"You have to love what you do and this is for me an incredible honour to be where I am sitting. I feel very privileged and every day for me is like an incredible journey where the next minute, the next hour you don’t really know what is happening and that is what makes it so fascinating."

On the season ahead, he said: "I’m really excited. I think every pre-season brings new challenges and new opportunities.

"The opportunity that we have ahead of us is that we have a club now that is fully united, we are all in the same direction. You can see we are sold out for season ticket holders which is something that hasn’t happened for many years.

"You can see the atmosphere and excitement of where we are going to go and the team is giving me every reason to believe in them."