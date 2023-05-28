Everton have avoided relegation from the Premier League, with next season now being their 70th consecutive season in the top-flight, the second-longest ever run by an English side (Arsenal ongoing 98 including next season).

Six of Everton’s eight Premier League wins this season have come at Goodison Park (75%), while all six of those home wins have been to nil – including five 1-0s (also 3-0 v Palace in October).

Bournemouth have ended this Premier League season with a run of four consecutive defeats, their joint-longest league losing run in 2022-23 (also 4 from October-November and December-January).

Everton’s Sean Dyche has won seven of his nine managerial games against Bournemouth in the Premier League (including his last five in a row) – his most such wins versus a single opponent in the competition.