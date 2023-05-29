Malky Mackay. A glass half-full kind of manager.

Instead of focussing on the doom and gloom of being resigned to the Premiership play-off position, the Ross County boss insteads suggests he would have bitten your hand off at the offer a few games ago.

“If somebody had said after Tynecastle, I’ll give you the play-off position now, I think most people would have been thinking ‘you’re not going to be there, you’re going to be relegated’. I’ve got to look at it like that," said Mackay after County's 3-1 defeat to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

The Staggies now face Partick Thistle over a two-legged tie, with the first meeting of the pair at Firhill on Thursday, 1 June.

“Partick Thistle is undoubtedly going to be a tough game,” added Mackay.

“They’re playing well and I’m sure plenty of people will think we’re the underdogs for the game but Ross County are always underdogs in the Premiership so it will not be any different.

“We’ve got two legs to play to stay in the league and we’ve shown over the piece in the last five games we’re a tough team to play against.”