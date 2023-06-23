Luton Town manager Rob Edwards is "delighted" to see Luke Berry's journey continue with the squad, after the midfielder signed a new contract at Kenilworth Road.

"Luke is someone who has just grown on me, and grown on me the more we’ve been here. He knows this as well. He’s just gotten better and better," said Edwards.

"His availability for us has been brilliant and from his last-minute equaliser against Millwall, which was a really good goal, to his penalty in the play-off final, I think he’s just shown real moments of quality.

"He’s just performed really well, whenever we’ve asked him to, and he’s a really valuable member of the squad.

"He knows the club inside out and we’ve got to stay true to ourselves, we have to keep that heartbeat, keep that core of people who have helped us get to where we’ve got to.

"He thoroughly deserves to get a crack in the Premier League and I love him to bits. He’s class - a brilliant man who brings so much to the club."