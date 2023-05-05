Klopp on Thiago surgery, Milner's future and Mac Allister rumours
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's Premier League game against Brentford on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He confirmed Thiago requires surgery and is out for the remainder of the season, but should be back for pre-season.
Elsewhere injury-wise, Klopp said: "Diogo [Jota] has his back issue and he has a bruised rib. Bobby [Firmino] is not yet in team training. On Hendo [Jordan Henderson], we have to see. He had a scan yesterday."
On rumours James Milner could leave this summer: "What the outcome will be of his decisions, I'm not sure if it happened already."
When asked about Liverpool's hopes of signing Alexis Mac Allister: "Not really anything to say about it."
He said his stance on the top four has not changed: "Other teams are in much better positions."
On impressive recent form: "We look like we have a common idea again. It's much more enjoyable than it was before."
He is aware of the Bees' threat: "Brentford are such a difficult team to play. Theoretically, you can control the whole game and one set piece can kill you."
