Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah "absolutely" deserved to win the PFA Players' Player of the Year award.

Salah was announced as winner of the award for the second time on Thursday after a season during which he was joint-top scorer in the Premier League alongside Tottenham's Son Heung-Min.

Klopp said: "What I love about this prize is it’s voted for by the players. That is one prize you should be interested in.

"Scoring the most goal and having the most assists, with all the ups and downs of a season, that is a deserved winner."

Klopp signed Salah for Liverpool in 2017 and said he could see the Egypt international's ability well in advance of taking him to Anfield.

"I saw that when I scouted him," added Klopp. "He was not the finishing monster we see now. I was incredibly excited to work with him.

"You need longer to know the person. The moment I knew it would be outstanding was when I knew him as a person. He was a workhorse. He is the first in to train, maybe James Milner beats him from time to time. And he’s the last out.

"He deserves it, absolutely."