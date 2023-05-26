'Europe will make the Dons an easy sell to prospective signings'

Liam McLeod, BBC Sport Scotland

It wasn’t a title win. It wasn’t the aftermath of a cup final victory. But it felt like it for Aberdeen and their supporters as they took a huge stride towards a first appearance in a European group stage in 16 years with the 3-0 defeat of St Mirren.

The result has sealed their first top-three finish in the Premiership in five years and leaves them a Celtic cup final victory over lower-league Inverness Caley Thistle from a multi-million pound foray on to the continent.

That, along with Hearts' failure to win at Rangers, has at the very least ensured European qualification for the ninth time in 10 seasons. And given where they came from to achieve that, you have to marvel at the job done by Barry Robson and his coaching staff.

The season began at Celtic Park with then-manager Jim Goodwin’s new-look team conceding inside three minutes. The campaign ends at the same place on Saturday and Robson has probably earned the right to relax at his old workplace with nothing now riding on the outcome for either side. The Pittodrie manager will then have to switch his full focus to what is another big summer rebuild.

I would expect captain Graeme Shinnie to complete a full-time return to the club in the very near future and the 31-year-old being secured will be one of the best bits of business Robson will conclude during pre-season

That deal was made easier by his parent club Wigan’s relegation. That it was Shinnie who drove the Dons into third spot with his two goals against St Mirren was fitting for those who felt his red card and subsequent ban were unjust.

The visible togetherness at the club is in stark contrast to the scene at Easter Road in January when a sacked Goodwin slumped out, clambered over the advertising hoarding and into the cold Edinburgh night.

If there is any chance of the likes of Leighton Clarkson and Mattie Pollock returning next season, with new loan deals a possibility, then the club’s board will be exploring it.

Should Celtic secure the treble, Aberdeen is an easy sell to prospective players next season with those big Thursday European nights sure to be at the forefront of any talks.