Hearts winger Barrie McKay has called on the Tynecastle crowd to bring the noise for this Saturday's crucial Edinburgh derby.

“The fans are always important and we just want them to get behind us," he said. "The last few games they do give you that lift and can make it difficult for the other team as well.

“For the away team it can be tough. They are right in top of you and they make their noise heard.

"It’s a big game but we want to go out with a win. It’s what we have been building on.

“We need to make sure we play the way we want to and not give away the cheap goals. That’s the one thing this year. We weren't doing that last year.

“It was probably just a set piece we lost the last one. (Derby) “That’s been our Achilles heel this year the set pieces but we go into it with confidence.”