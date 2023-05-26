Ruben Selles "did his best" in his time with Southampton, but is disappointed with the clubs decision not to keep him.

The Spaniard took over as Saints' third manager of the season following the sackings of Ralph Hasenhuttl and Nathan Jones, but despite and initial upturn in form, results plateaued and the club's 11 year top flight stay came to and end.

"I did as much as I can, I show here every weekend with you, I make the team competitive," said the 39 year old.

"We didn't get the football, the results that we expected to have. I think you saw an identity, you saw a team that wants to play together but we didn't make it.

"I tried to put everything every time with this sort of mentality and in that part I did my best and that's the reality. I cannot change the decision from the owners."

Southampton announced on Monday that Selles' contract had not been renewed and the south coast side are set to appoint Swansea manager Russell Martin as his replacement.

"I don't know who is the new coach. You maybe probably know that better than me but, actually, it's not for me," added Selles.

"I just told the club what I think. I told before this week what I think is what we need to do to rebuild the squad for the Championship or for the Premier League in that time if we stay.

"So, they know my opinion, but they can do with that what they want."