John McMaster has recalled seeing Sir Alex Ferguson being trampled in a puddle during the crowning moment of his hugely successful reign as Aberdeen manager.

McMaster was looking back at Aberdeen's European Cup Winners' Cup triumph against Real Madrid on the 40th anniversary of the final at Gothenburg's Ullevi Stadium on Thursday.

The midfielder had been drafted into the team at left-back following an injury to Stuart Kennedy and was close to the Dons dugout when John Hewitt headed an extra-time winner to give Aberdeen a famous 2-1 victory.

Speaking to Red TV, McMaster said: "When Johnny scored his goal, there was a bit of commotion in the dugout.

"I had a wee assist in the goal. I passed the ball to Peter Weir, who beat two men, so I'm taking that as an assist!

"Mark McGhee put in a ball with his left foot. Once he gets on to his left foot, he would fall over it, but he puts in this ball as if he's been a left-footer all his life and Hewitt gets on the end of it. Bang.

"I looked over to see what was happening in the dugout. They are all getting out: Big Ben (Bryan Gunn), Andy Watson, Archie (Knox), Teddy (Scott) and the boss gets up and he falls over with his jacket, his Fergie jacket.

"He is in the puddle and everybody has jumped over the top of him. It was brilliant.

"After that it was all about enjoying yourself. It was the best night of my life, honestly.

"We won the league and that was a major thing, but to win a European trophy against a wee team like Madrid, it's not very often that happens."