BBC Radio Merseyside's Giulia Bould discusses Stefan Bajcetic's potential this season and beyond at Liverpool on The Red Kop podcast: "He’s so young. Bajcetic could feasibly be in that midfield for a decade and he is only going to grow in that role given the way we have seen so many players under Klopp start out as a bit of a rough diamond.

"I don’t even think this kid is a rough diamond, he’s absolutely brilliant already. Imagine with pre-season under his belt, he’s already pushed his way into the thinking of the first team.

"He’s not going to start this season in the back of Klopp’s head is he? He was clearly used last season due to injuries but I think Klopp will have a role for him pretty quickly this season and I’m excited by it.

"There are a lot of positives. Considering how dark it felt in January and February, there is so much to look forward to with only a few tweaks."

