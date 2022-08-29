Chelsea have revived their interest in Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 29, but Barcelona's 33-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains their top target. (Guardian), external

Blues winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to have a medical at German side Bayer Leverkusen after a season-long loan deal was agreed. (Sky Sports), external

Chelsea have offered Everton £25m plus striker Armando Broja and midfielder Conor Gallagher for England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon. (Football Insider), external

Ajax are targeting Blues forward Hakim Ziyech as a replacement for Brazil winger Antony, who is set to join Manchester United. (Mail), external

Chelsea have decided defender Trevoh Chalobah will not leave the club this summer, despite holding talks with Inter Milan, AC Milan and RB Leipzig over a possible loan deal. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Barcelona's 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong is expected to stay at the Nou Camp this summer, despite interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United. (CBS Sports), external

Meanwhile, United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's agent has returned to Chelsea to investigate whether a move to Stamford Bridge is possible for the 37-year-old Portugal forward. (Independent, external), external

The Blues are hoping to beat Crystal Palace and Tottenham to the signing of Peterborough defender Ronnie Edwards, 19. (Football Insider), external

Spezia are set to sign Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu on loan with an option to buy for about 15m euros (£12.7m). (Fabrizio Romano), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column