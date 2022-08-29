Transfer news: Chelsea considering Zaha move
- Published
Chelsea have revived their interest in Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 29, but Barcelona's 33-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains their top target. (Guardian), external
Blues winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to have a medical at German side Bayer Leverkusen after a season-long loan deal was agreed. (Sky Sports), external
Chelsea have offered Everton £25m plus striker Armando Broja and midfielder Conor Gallagher for England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon. (Football Insider), external
Ajax are targeting Blues forward Hakim Ziyech as a replacement for Brazil winger Antony, who is set to join Manchester United. (Mail), external
Chelsea have decided defender Trevoh Chalobah will not leave the club this summer, despite holding talks with Inter Milan, AC Milan and RB Leipzig over a possible loan deal. (Fabrizio Romano), external
Barcelona's 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong is expected to stay at the Nou Camp this summer, despite interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United. (CBS Sports), external
Meanwhile, United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's agent has returned to Chelsea to investigate whether a move to Stamford Bridge is possible for the 37-year-old Portugal forward. (Independent, external), external
The Blues are hoping to beat Crystal Palace and Tottenham to the signing of Peterborough defender Ronnie Edwards, 19. (Football Insider), external
Spezia are set to sign Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu on loan with an option to buy for about 15m euros (£12.7m). (Fabrizio Romano), external