Patrick Vieira says the ambition at Manchester City has always been to "challenge the big European clubs".

Vieira was part of the coaching staff at Etihad Stadium between July 2011 and December 2015 and says he is hopeful City's success will come to a climax this evening.

"The mentality was to build but the aim was always the Champions League," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"When you have clarity, you have the people to drive that ambition and those who can drive the philosophy on and off the field.

"They are now where they deserve to be and I hope they manage to win the Champions League."