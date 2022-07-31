'There were success stories' - Glass

Former Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass spoke to Sky Sports at Celtic Park before his former side takes on the Scottish champions in their opening Scottish Premiership fixture.

Glass was dismissed as Dons boss in February after just 11 months in charge.

He pointed to the sales of Calvin Ramsay and Lewis Ferguson for a combined £7m this summer as proof he had done some things right.

He told Sky Sports: "They say managers need to get three or four transfer windows to shape their team, and I'm proof that you don't always get that.

"We brought through Connor Barron who is a big part of the team. Calvin Ramsay had only played one game before we came in and he's made the club money moving to Liverpool. Lewis Ferguson too, he was brought in by Derek McInnes, a great decision by him.

"So there were success stories, but it's important you reflect and you know you could have done better at times, but that's part of your growth as a manager."