'West Ham would rather sell Rice to Man City than Arsenal'

Former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo Coker believes the Hammers would rather sell Declan Rice to Manchester City than Arsenal.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, he said: "It’s going to be interesting now, isn’t it? I think Declan wants to go to Arsenal, but I think West Ham will make it difficult for him.

"There is real interest from Manchester City because of the situation with [Ilkay] Gundogan and [Bernardo] Silva. I think that’s what West Ham want. They want Manchester City to get involved and I can end up seeing him going to City, if I’m honest.

"Most likely he would like to stay in London, but from a West Ham perspective they want the most money and they would rather sell him to Manchester City than Arsenal, for sure."

ESPN senior writer Mark Ogden said there could be potential for Rice to join Pep Guardiola's side with Kalvin Phillips moving the other way.

He said: "If you go to Manchester City you are guaranteed trophies, but you won’t play every week.

"I think there is scope for that [a swap deal with Rice and Phillips]. Phillips needs to get a move. He started his first Premier League game around the last day of the season.

"It depends what Declan Rice wants. Does he want to win trophies at a big club like City? Or does he want to be the main man at a club that might win trophies - which is Arsenal.

"He’s a London boy as well. For some players that’s an issue; for others, it isn’t."

