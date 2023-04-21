Manchester United's midfield suffered without Bruno Fernandes in Sevilla, according to former Premier League forward Clinton Morrison.

After receiving a yellow card in the first leg at Old Trafford, Fernandes was suspended and missed Thursday's 3-0 defeat in Spain.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Morrison said: "The midfield was nowhere near it and they did miss Bruno Fernandes.

"He’s the one who puts his foot on the ball and is prepared to play those brave passes. A lot of people give Fernandes criticism because he moans non-stop, but do you know why? It’s because he sets high expectations of his team-mates.

"I didn’t see one player having a go at any of their players and that is the one thing Bruno does do.

"They missed him massively - not only what he does on the ball, but the way he talks and leads by example. Sometimes it can be a bit over the top and a lot of people complain about it, but they missed that against Sevilla."

