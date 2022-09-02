Frank respects Leeds "as a massive club" and is "pleased they are in the Premier League". (Leeds won 2-1 at Brentford on the final day of last season to preserve their top-flight status.)

He added: "Their high-press numbers are the highest. It is going to be a very intense battle, which we are ready for."

Home advantage will be important again, Frank said, after their unbeaten start at the Gtech Community Stadium: "Our fans have been brilliant at creating a very good atmosphere. We can’t do anything alone; we have to do it together. The more energy and atmosphere they can give us, the better."

Tuesday's draw at Crystal Palace was "a step forward in terms of defending as a team", Frank said, adding: "We gave very little away. It took a bit of brilliance from a world-class player in Zaha to score a goal. It is about keeping the consistency in performances."

A record £1.9bn was spent by Premier League clubs this summer, but Frank said there is "definitely a limit" to how much Brentford can and will pay for players: "If you look at the number spent this window it has completely exploded off the scale. The Premier League is a different world compared with all other leagues."