Manager Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal's huge Premier League game at Manchester City on Wednesday.

Here are they key lines from his news conference:

There is "no real improvement" on defender William Saliba and Arteta said "we are preparing this game without him".

He also confirmed that Granit Xhaka is "still a doubt" but that the midfielder will hopefully able to train on Tuesday.

On how vital it is to beat City, Arteta said: "The game is going to be really important. Is it going to define the season? The answer is no."

On winning the Premier League title, the Spaniard said: "We really want it and we are going to show that again tomorrow night."

On whether nerves are getting the better of his players, Arteta said: "Key moments in games haven't gone our way."

He said there have been individual errors recently at both ends of the pitch: "In front of goal there were moments we should have done much better and we conceded some sloppy goals".

On City, he said: "They can do so many things that you have to adapt to, so you have to focus on certain principles."

He added: "It’s going to be a tough night and a challenge, yes - but the opportunity is incredible for us."

