"He has everything it takes to become a complete centre-forward."

So says Italy boss Roberto Mancini about Gianluca Scamacca, the Sassuolo forward he handed an international debut to last summer and who is on the verge of a £30m move to West Ham.

Scamacca, 23, has been touted as an Azzuri star for some time - indeed it was 10 years ago that he caused consternation by swapping the Lazio academy for Roma so he could follow his dream of being like legendary Argentina forward Gabriel Batistuta.

Explosive, physical and combative - he's 6ft 5in - Scamacca fits the profile of the modern striker, in the mould of Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez and Robert Lewandowski.

He has a taste for the spectacular - outside-the-box screamers, deliciously photogenic scissor kicks and volleyed backheels are all part of his repertoire.

West Ham fans will feast on that.

Last season, he scored away at Serie A's top two sides AC Milan and Inter as he notched career-best figures of 16 goals in 36 games.

The Hammers are not alone in their admiration. Newcastle and Arsenal have been linked with a move, while PSG are believed to be interested as well.

But questions remain. For a player who has been highly regarded for so long, why did it take until 2021-22 for him to make his mark in Italy's top flight?

And how come he has not yet scored for his country in seven appearances for Mancini's side?

Clearly Scamacca is a serious talent, ambitious and driven.

Whether he's ready for the reality of the Premier League is still to be decided.