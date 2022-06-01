A memorable season for West Ham saw them reach their first European semi-final in 46 years, plus achieve a seventh-place Premier League finish which secured a spot in next season's Europa Conference League.

We asked you to pick your Hammers team of the season and here's who made it:

Goalkeeper

Lukasz Fabianski was your number one pick after playing 37 games in all competitions for the Hammers.

Defenders

Aaron Cresswell was the most selected defender and had the sixth highest number of picks overall to take his spot at left-back, with Vladimir Coufal your overwhelming choice at right-back.

Craig Dawson was your standout selection at centre-back, while Kurt Zouma edged Issa Diop to partner him in the heart of the defence.

Midfielders

Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek were your second and third most selected players overall and occupy two places in the midfield in your preferred 4-3-3 formation, with Pablo Fornals joining them. Attackers

Michail Antonio was your most picked player overall and leads the attack, with the outstanding Jarrod Bowen on his right. Said Benrahma lines up on the left of your front three.

How does your team compare with that chosen by BBC Radio London's Emma Jones? Scroll down to 26 May, 12:35 to find out...