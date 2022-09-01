Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast, external

With Phillipe Coutinho confirmed, top signings Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos through the door and bullish talk from all connected at the club about top-seven finishes, at the start of this window all Villa fans were filled with a huge sense of optimism.

However, fast forward to 31 August following a disastrous start to the season, what can only be described as panic stations is now ensuing at Villa Park.

Moving fringe players out of the door has proved to be annoyingly difficult. Bertrand Traore, Trezeguet, Anwar El Ghazi, Keinan Davis and Kourtney Hause have all departed for loans or cut-price deals, with highly rated midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka the only player to move on for a good price - and now with the window slamming shut today, the situation is getting desperate.

Rumours are circulating of us making late bids for Southampton's Jan Bednarek, Conor Gallagher of Chelsea and Tottenham forward Lucas Moura, but leaving business until this late is extremely risky. At the moment, Villa seem like beggars - and as we all know they can't afford to be choosy.

If Villa don't make improvements to the squad I fear for Gerrard, and it could prove to be a really long season for us supporters.