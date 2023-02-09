'Leeds will have to perform as well as this for the rest of the season'

Former Premier League midfielder Charlie Adam says Leeds need to take confidence from Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Manchester United if they want to stay in the Premier League.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, he said: "Leeds were dogged all night. Yes they lost a couple of goals, but the performance was something they can build on.

"They should take confidence from this going home against Manchester United again on Sunday and it’s going to be a real cracker. It’s not easy to come to Old Trafford, but it’s easy to get yourselves up for this game.

"It’s a wonderful arena and to go and express yourselves on this stage, Leeds will take a lot of confidence and they will have to perform as well as this for the rest of the season if they want to stay in the Premier League."

Ex-Everton midfielder Don Hutchison added: "You can get up for certain games and it is sort of like a local derby, there is history between the two clubs.

"It could be the change in manager, it could be different words and approach from the manager if Jesse Marsch had been saying the same thing over and over again.

"No wins in seven going into the game and only two wins in 17, so the players must have been questioning either themselves or the manager and maybe they have just had a lease of life.

"The attitude was always there under Jesse Marsch, to be fair. The fact they got a 2-2 draw was an amazing result for them."

