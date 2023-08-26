Ross County 0-2 Rangers: analysis

BBC Scotland's Andy Campbell

Most of the talk around Rangers' attackers this season has concerned their summer signings, but opening goal scorer Kemar Roofe's 37 goals in 79 appearances suggests he can still make a valuable contribution - fitness permitting.

The Jamaica forward made only six appearances last season - all from the bench - and was in the low 20s in the previous two.

At the other end, Rangers remain vulnerable to crossed balls, which they will need to remedy if they are to overcome PSV Eindhoven in Wednesday's Champions League play-off decider, with the tie level at 2-2.