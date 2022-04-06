Rodgers on Vardy, Europe and PSV identity
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester’s Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg against PSV on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Luke Thomas is available but Jamie Vardy still seems some way off a return: "It’s hard to put a timeline on it. When he’s striking the ball there is an issue in his knee, so we have to get to the bottom of that. It doesn’t sound as if he’s too close to being back."
On the occasion: "We don’t have a huge European history. We don’t have a rich history in Europe, so it’s a big occasion. Supporters will create a special atmosphere and we will need that for the tempo."
He is in the Europa Conference League to lift the trophy: “Once we arrived into this competition, we wanted to win it. For me, it’s about the team and the performance. The players are developing. They want to continue that feeling of winning."
He believes the Foxes have a good blend of experience and youth: "European experiences bode well for the younger players’ development. We play in the strongest league in the world so they get experience every week. If you can win and pick up trophies, it can elevate your mindset."
On PSV: "Offensively, they are very good going forward and they score goals - but they concede goals too. Like most teams from the Netherlands, they play very good football and have a very clear identity."