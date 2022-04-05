Will Faulks, Talk Chelsea, external

Timo Werner's most important contribution in a Chelsea shirt was a header from two yards out against Real Madrid, burying the ball after Kai Havertz's shot came off the bar to give his team the lead in the tie.

He had other good moments in that game, and in other matches as Chelsea won the Champions League last season. It really felt like he might be finding his confidence, and a role in Thomas Tuchel's setup.

But a year later we find ourselves discussing the end of Werner rather than the rebirth. His performance against Brentford at the weekend was poor, as we've come to expect, and he continues to look bereft of confidence.

The difference between now and a year ago is the reaction of the fans. After nearly two years of encouraging him and forgiving him, Stamford Bridge seems to have reached its limit with yet another misfiring striker, and there were howls of frustration time and again as he pulled out of 50-50s or lost the ball with a sloppy second touch.

Another goal against Madrid would certainly get a great reaction in the stadium - but at this point it feels like the damage is done, and it will be hard to ever truly convert the fans into believers again now.