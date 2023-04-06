Gracia says he will be picking from the same squad used for the victory over Nottingham Forest. Still missing are Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Max Wober and Tyler Adams.

Gracia will not be drawn on any points targets to stay up, stating: "The next three points I need. With that feeling, we play the games. If you see other seasons, you see different points, different situations."

On the performance of Luis Sinisterra and the use of width: "In my opinion about our wingers is that all of them are keeping a high level in all the different games we play. It's something I'm proud of as we can play in different ways."

On Jack Harrison, who has rediscovered his best form after being close to a January move to Leicester City, Gracia says he has not had one-on-one discussions, adding: "Nothing different than any other. I try to speak with all my players because it's my job. I have to try to help them to improve their level. Maybe you speak about different actions in the games but all of them deserve my consideration. I try to take care of all my players the same way. Jack is keeping a high level, always with the desire to improve."

Illan Meslier told BBC Radio Leeds that the team are playing the football they want. So has Gracia imposed his style or consulted with the players about how they like to play? He says he had discussions at the start of his tenure, adding: "It's my decision but first of all is to know my players better."