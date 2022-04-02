Manchester United 1-1 Leicester - Rangnick reaction

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick speaking to Match of the Day: "If I look at the whole lot, I think the performance was OK. Both teams had chances and then in the last 15 minutes, we had two or three good chances to score the winner. Overall, if we are honest, a draw is OK.

"The question was whether to start with Marcus or with Bruno as false nine plus Paul Pogba in midfield. We decided to go with the latter and then when we still needed a goal after 60 minutes, we decided to go for a central striker. It’s obvious that Marcus is not full of confidence and it's a difficult time for him.

"Harry Maguire played well, as I expected. I put him on the right side of defence after seeing him play for the England team on the right. It was a solid and good performance from him."

On their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League: "As long as it’s mathematically possible, we will try everything to win as many games as possible. Obviously, our position is not better after this result but it’s our duty for ourselves, the club and the supporters to finish the season on the best possible note.

"That means preparing for an away game next at Goodison Park and hopefully we can win there."