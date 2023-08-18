Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Premier League game at Aston Villa.

Here are the best lines from the Everton manager:

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is "straight back into the thinking" for selection after playing 90 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Manchester United. Calvert-Lewin also became a father and Dyche said: "I am sure he is enjoying the process".

BBC Sport reported on Thursday that Everton are in talks to sign Southampton striker Che Adams for £12m but Dyche said there are "lots of conversations ongoing and no news at this stage".

On the Fulham loss, Dyche said: "There were a lot of consistent performances. A very good performance generally speaking, fitness and shape looked good. A lot to build on and positives."

On facing Aston Villa: "They are a good outfit and we know that from last season."

Dyche said the transfer window is "always challenging", whether clubs have "money or no money" available to spend on new signings.

Striker Neal Maupay missed several chances on Saturday and suffered social media abuse after the game, prompting Dyche to state: "Neal came back very fit and keeps working hard. Sometimes you need a break, one that hits you and goes in."

The Everton boss says he is not against social media but warned players to "be careful of it".

On new signing Youssef Chermiti: "He has come in a bit delayed, he is still adjusting and adapting. He is going along nicely, settling in."

Get Everton news, analysis and fan opinion direct to your device