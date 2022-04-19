Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

A neutral fan on social media on Monday might have been a little bemused at the outpouring of joy by Leeds fans, as the news of Derby County's relegation was confirmed.

When you ask a Leeds United fan who they perceive as their main rivals, Derby County is not really the team that first comes to mind.

But a moment that defined Marcelo Bielsa's first season in charge of the Whites, 'Spygate', reignited a rivalry that had begun in the late 1960s between the clubs' most successful managers, Don Revie of Leeds and Brian Clough of Derby.

From Leeds' perspective, the furore around Spygate was stoked by Frank Lampard and the media's reaction.

Leeds were fined £200,000 for essentially standing on a public footpath.

There was no little sense of injustice.

A poor run of form over Easter led to United dropping into the play-offs, where they met Derby in the semi-finals and the Rams won the second leg at Elland Road.

Leeds deemed their celebrations excessive but, since then, the two clubs' fortunes have spiralled in opposite directions.

Leeds were crowned champions the following season - ironically before their away game at Derby's Pride Park. Tradition dictated they give Leeds a guard of honour.

The Rams' relegation is the final chapter in the Spygate saga. The only shame is that Marcelo Bielsa is not in Leeds to enjoy it.