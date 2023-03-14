'A big part of the County family' - club mourn fan's death
Ross County have paid tribute to lifelong fan and club employee Sinclair MacIvor following his death.
MacIvor was a County supporter from "the Highland League days to the SPFL", say the club.
He voluntereed as a matchday host for two decades and worked as matchday security manager for the last 11 years.
County chief executive Steven Ferguson said: "Sinclair was a big part of the Ross County family and all our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."
