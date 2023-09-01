We asked who would make your deadline day wish list.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Callum: Seal a loan deal for Lenglet and sign a young attacking prospect - someone like Adam Hlozek.

Craigy: Just three players to complete the jigsaw. Right full-back cover for Cash is a must; an experienced second goalkeeper; and a striker. Relying on Watkins during a full European campaign would be too much.

JD: A return for Tammy Abraham would be welcome!

Ayaan: I think a deal for Wilfred Gnonto would round up a spectacular summer of business. He was very promising for Leeds and we have been linked with him earlier in the windows. He would give Emery some more depth and different attacking option.