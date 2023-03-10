Leeds will evaluate Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra, who have resumed training after injury lay-offs, though head coach Javi Gracia has indicated the pair won't be risked unless fully fit.

Fellow forward Patrick Bamford will also be monitored after missing the defeat at Chelsea with a leg problem.

Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey, who was forced off against West Ham with a knee issue, faces a fitness test.

Centre-back Levi Colwill may come back into contention after a muscle injury.

